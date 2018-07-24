

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as investors brushed aside trade worries and shifted focus to the ongoing earnings season.



Traders also shrugged off data from IHS Markit showing that France's private sector expanded at a slower pace in July.



Separately, France's manufacturing confidence weakened for the second straight month in July, though slightly, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 29 points or 0.55 percent at 5,407 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Edenred shares jumped 9 percent. The prepaid meal voucher and card provider group forecast higher annual profits after delivering strong growth in the first half of the year.



Media firm JCDecaux was moving lower despite signing a 20-year contract with Sotra.



Water and waste group Veolia lost 2 percent after appointing a new CFO.



Michelin rose 0.6 percent. The tyre manufacturer reported a 6 percent increase in first-half net profit despite a slump in revenue.



