

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Tuesday that its joint venture with Pfizer, ViiV Healthcare, presented data from two phase III studies at the 22nd International AIDS conference in Amsterdam. These included SWORD 100-week data for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) and GEMINI studies showing two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine.



ViiV, the specialist HIV company, presented 100-week results from its phase III programme evaluating the safety and efficacy of switching virologically-suppressed people living with HIV from a three or four-drug antiretroviral regimen to a 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir and rilpivirine.



The company noted that Juluca, the first 2-drug regimen, once daily, single pill regimen, maintained viral suppression through 100 weeks.



rilpivirine is developed by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.



Separately, ViiV Healthcare announced data from GEMINI studies showing two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine has similar efficacy to a three-drug regimen in treatment naïve HIV patients, with no emergence of resistance.



The studies met their primary endpoint for non-inferiority.



GEMINI 1 & 2 studies met primary endpoint, showing two-drug regimen to be effective across high and low viral loads.



