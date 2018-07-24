

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks followed Asian peers higher on Tuesday after the State Council, China's cabinet, said the country would adopt a more 'vigorous' fiscal policy to support the economy.



Banks and mining stocks were at the forefront as bond yields inched higher on speculation of a shift in BoJ policy and copper prices rebounded on concerns over possible disruptions to supply.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 48 points or 0.62 percent at 7,703 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.



Barclays climbed 1.6 percent and Lloyds Banking advanced 1.3 percent while Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glenore jumped 2-3 percent.



Energy stocks traded mixed as oil extended losses for a second straight session on concerns about oversupply.



Drug major AstraZeneca edged up slightly. The company said it would sell the commercial rights for heart failure treatment.



Real estate firm Hammerson rose 1.4 percent after launching a share buyback program.



BT Group gained 1.2 percent. The telecom firm said that the creation of a more independent Openreach Limited is nearing completion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX