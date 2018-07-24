FlipNpik's unconventional democratic ICO private sale has already raised USD 2 Million, 4 days after opening it to the public. Notably, funds raised have come from a combination of cryptocurrency and fiat payments - a clear indication that the project is appealing to both the crypto and non-crypto communities.

"We are very happy to help the larger community who may be new to cryptocurrencies break down the 'crypto barrier' by having one of the first fiat-based payment gateways to facilitate the purchase of tokens," says Henri Harland, CEO of FlipNpik Worldwide.

In the past month, the blockchain-based social media platform has also signed two significant partnerships in Asia, iFashion and Vexanium, as it continues its expansion into the competitive Asian markets.

The partnership with Indonesian blockchain-based Vexanium will give FlipNpik access to their 3500-plus merchants and private database of 1 million-over users. With the Singapore-based iFashion Group, FlipNpik will have access to 10,000 new merchants and a database of over 40,000 subscribers from the MGX stores (iFashion subsidiary). FNP tokens will be accepted as payment on its e-commerce platform. These two partnerships will undoubtedly extend FlipNpik's reach into the Asian markets. FlipNpik is also finalizing several other agreements which will increase FlipNpik's penetration into the Asian and worldwide markets.

The FlipNpik private sale offering special 'whale' bonuses (reaching up to 100% token bonus) has been made public for only 15 days and will continue till August 3rd. Starting with a low minimum buy-in of USD100, anyone can benefit from the 'whale' bonus. For more information on FlipNpik and to participate in its sale, please visit https://flipnpik.io

About FlipNpik

FlipNpik is the first blockchain-based collaborative social media to allow users to monetize their social media posts by supporting their favourite local shops. Users are rewarded for posting and promoting businesses, and this translates to enhanced marketing and visibility for businesses. The FlipNPik mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and FlipNpik has listed businesses in Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland, Singapore, Canada and France. https://flipnpik.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005372/en/

Contacts:

FlipNpik

Henri Harland, CEO

h.harland@flipnpik-ww.com

Skype: Henrij.h22

or

yourPRstrategist

Cecilia Wong, +65-91826605

cecilia@yourprstrategist.com