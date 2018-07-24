GEMINI 1 2 studies meet primary endpoint, showing two-drug regimen to be effective across high and low viral loads

ViiV Healthcare today presented at the 22nd International AIDS conference in Amsterdam 48-week results from the phase III GEMINI 1 & 2 studies, assessing the safety and efficacy of a two-drug regimen (2DR) of dolutegravir (DTG) and lamivudine (3TC) compared to a three-drug regimen of dolutegravir and two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC), in treatment-naïve, HIV-1 infected adults with baseline viral loads up to 500,000 copies per millilitre (c/mL).

The studies met their primary endpoint for non-inferiority based on plasma HIV-1 RNA <50c/mL, a standard measure of HIV control, at Week 48. In a pooled analysis, 91% (655/716) of patients taking DTG 3TC had HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL compared with 93% (669/717) of patients taking DTG +TDF/FTC [adjusted difference -1.7% (95% CI: -4.4%, 1.1%)].1

Pedro Cahn, principal investigator for the GEMINI study programme said: "For the last 15-20 years, the standard of care for HIV has revolved around three-drug regimens. Now that we have more potent drugs, the focus is shifting to tolerability and convenience. The GEMINI studies show that we can get the efficacy of three drugs in a two-drug regimen with the tolerability and drug interaction profile of DTG and 3TC. These are important findings for people living with HIV who will spend their lifetime taking drugs to suppress their virus. The studies have the potential to expand the treatment paradigm for first-line therapy of people living with HIV."

Results show broadly consistent results for virus suppression across individuals with higher viral load (more than 100,000 copies of viral RNA per millilitre of blood plasma [>100,000 c/mL]) and lower viral load (<=100,000 c/mL) HIV-1 plasma RNA. Rates of virologic failure were =1% across all arms of the study. No patient who experienced virologic failure in either treatment arm developed treatment-emergent resistance.1

The percentage of patients that withdrew due to adverse events was 2% in each study arm (GEMINI 1 DTG 3TC arm n=7, GEMINI 1 DTG TDF/FTC arm n=8, GEMINI 2 DTG 3TC arm n= 8, GEMINI 2 DTG TDF/FTC arm n=8). Pooled results show that the most common (=5%) adverse events across the studies were headache, diarrhoea and nasopharyngitis in both arms (DTG 3TC arm: 10%, 9%, and 8%, respectively, DTG TDF/FTC: 10%, 11%, and 11%, respectively).1

Drug-related adverse events were less frequent in patients on the DTG/3TC regimen (126/716, 18%), compared with those on the DTG TDF/FTC regimen (169/717, 24%).1

John C. Pottage, Jr., MD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ViiV Healthcare, said: "These data we have presented at AIDS 2018 provide further evidence that we should be rethinking the traditional approach to HIV treatment of using three or more drugs. The results from the GEMINI programme support our belief that the two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine can be a valuable option for treatment-naïve patients and that no patient should take more medicine than they need."

ViiV Healthcare intends to seek regulatory approval for a fixed-dose combination of DTG and 3TC later this year. DTG and 3TC, as a 2DR, is not yet approved for use by the US FDA.

GEMINI 1 2 study design

The GEMINI studies are part of ViiV Healthcare's innovative clinical trial programme, which seeks to increase the body of evidence supporting the use of two-drug regimens for the treatment of HIV, in order to ensure that no patient is taking more medication than they need. The GEMINI studies are ongoing for 148 weeks.

GEMINI 1 (204861) and GEMINI 2 (205543) are duplicate, phase III, randomised, double-blind, multicentre, parallel group, non-inferiority studies. These studies evaluate a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine compared with a three-drug, first-line regimen of DTG TDF/FTC in HIV-1 infected, antiretroviral therapy (ART)-naïve adult participants with baseline HIV-1 viral loads up to 500,000 copies per ml. The studies are designed to demonstrate the non-inferior efficacy, safety, and tolerability of once-daily dolutegravir and lamivudine compared to once-daily dolutegravir and the fixed-dose combination of TDF/FDC at 48 weeks in HIV-1-infected, ART-naïve participants.

For more information please search for NCT02831673 (GEMINI 1) or NCT02831764 (GEMINI 2) on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who are at risk of becoming infected with HIV. Shionogi joined as a shareholder in October 2012. The company's aim is to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV/AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit www.viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

References

1 Cahn P, Sierra Madero J, Arribas J, et al. Non-Inferior Efficacy of Dolutegravir (DTG) Plus Lamivudine (3TC) vs DTG Plus Tenofovir/Emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) Fixed-Dose Combination in Antiretroviral Treatment-Naive Adults With HIV-1 Infection-Week 48 Results From the GEMINI Studies. Presented at the 22nd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2018), 23-27 July 2018, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

