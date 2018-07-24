Cervical Pillows Market Size Worth $5.07 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 5.10%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cervical pillows market size is estimated to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of neck pain, increasing healthcare spending, and rising disposable income are among the major factors stoking the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding cervical pain is anticipated to restrain the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

At present, neck pain is one of the most common health problems. The neck is coordinated with the spine, nerves, and muscles. Any damage caused to muscles, nerves, or spine may affect neck. Untreated neck pain can become chronic with time, generating pain in head, shoulders, and arms. As per the findings of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, approximately 20.3% of the world population reported neck pain in early 2017.

In addition, rising disposable income is enabling people to access improved healthcare facilities and treatments. According to the Office for National Statistics 2016, disposable income of the populace in U.K. has increased by 2.2% since 2015 and this has also boosted healthcare spending. Overall healthcare spending increased to 4.6% in 2015, according to Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC).

Browse full research report with TOC on"Cervical Pillows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Standard, Roll, Water-based), By Function (Displacement, Support), By Region, (North America, Europe, APAC, LatAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cervical-pillows-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Water-based cervical pillows are likely to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period as these pillows reduce the intensity of pain, provide pain relief, and improve quality of sleep

The support cervical pillows segment is projected to dominate the market owing to preference of these products for various reasons such as comfort during travel and improvement of sleep quality

The Asia Pacific cervical pillows market is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare spending and disposable income in countries such as Japan and China

cervical pillows market is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare spending and disposable income in countries such as and Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Mediflow; Coop Home Goods; Custom Craftworks; Malouf; Snuggle Pedic; and Innocor, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Home Healthcare Market - The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 244.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

The global home healthcare market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market - The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market was valued at USD 354.9 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

- The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Home Infusion Therapy Market - The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at USD 13.0 billion in 2015. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the rising geriatric population.

The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at in 2015. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the rising geriatric population. Angiography Device Market- The Global angiography devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period majorly due to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cervical pillows market on the basis of type, function, and region:

Cervical Pillows Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Standard Roll Water-based

Cervical Pillows Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Displacement Support

Cervical Pillows Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com