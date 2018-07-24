

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks followed Asian peers higher on Tuesday after the State Council, China's cabinet, said the country would adopt a more 'vigorous' fiscal policy to support the economy.



Banks and mining stocks were at the forefront as bond yields inched higher on speculation of a shift in BoJ policy and copper prices rebounded on concerns over possible disruptions to supply.



In economic news, Eurozone private sector activity growth weakened in July, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed. The composite output index dropped to 54.3 from 54.9 in June. Analysts expected the score to fall slightly to 54.8.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.80 percent at 387.93 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Monday.



The German DAX was rallying 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.



UBS jumped 3.7 percent. The Swiss bank reported a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said rising interest rates in the U.S. will further support its global wealth management unit.



Commerzbank, BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lloyds Banking advanced 1-3 percent while Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glenore jumped 2-3 percent.



Energy stocks traded mixed as oil extended losses for a second straight session on concerns about oversupply.



Real estate firm Hammerson rose 1.4 percent in London after launching a share buyback program.



BT Group gained 1.2 percent. The British telecom firm said that the creation of a more independent Openreach Limited is nearing completion.



Edenred shares jumped 12 percent in Paris. The French prepaid meal voucher and card provider group forecast higher annual profits after delivering strong growth in the first half of the year.



