

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L, BCS) announced Tuesday that the Serious Fraud Office or SFO made an application on July 23 to the High Court seeking to reinstate against Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC all of the charges dismissed by the Crown Court.



The charges were regarding matters which arose in the context of Barclays' capital raisings in 2008.



Barclays said it intends to defend the application brought by the SFO.



On May 21, 2018, Barclays announced that the Crown Court had dismissed all of the charges that had been brought by the SFO against Barclays and Barclays Bank.



Barclays noted at the time its expectation that the SFO was likely to seek to reinstate those charges by application to a High Court Judge to recommence proceedings via a new indictment of the same charges.



In London, Barclays shares were trading at 189.16 pence, up 1.38 percent.



