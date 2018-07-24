Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-24 / 11:30 *SNP SE Supports Sports and Vocational Training Center in Kenya* - Ceremonial inauguration of the center with guest of honor Barack Obama - Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither elected new board member of the Sauti Kuu Foundation HEIDELBERG, July 24, 2018 - In cooperation with the Sauti Kuu Foundation, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has supported the construction of a new sports and vocational training center for children in need, young people and families in Alego, Kenya. After three years of construction work, the inauguration ceremony of the Sauti Kuu Sports, Resource and Vocation Training Center has now taken place. Among the guests at the inauguration ceremony was former US President Barack Obama. On July 17, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither was elected as a new board member of the Sauti Kuu Foundation. SNP supported the construction of a basketball court. It is a perfect complement to the sports and vocational training center and offers children and families living in the area a safe place for sports activities and social interaction. The founder of the Sauti Kuu Foundation, Dr. Auma Obama, emphasized: "I am very happy that we can finally open this center after three years of hard work. I would like to thank the Sauti Kuu family, our supporters, partners, donors and the local community for their support and faith in our work." "Social commitment has always been an integral part of SNP's values. Through our involvement in the foundation, we can convey this message to our important US market. I have a personal connection to this project and am very proud that SNP could contribute to improving the living conditions of children and families in Kenya," said Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, CEO of SNP, during the ceremony. The aim of the foundation is to give disadvantaged children and young people worldwide perspectives to lead an independent life and to help them recognize their own potential. About the Sauti Kuu foundation: https://sautikuufoundation.org [1] *About SNP* SNP SE helps organizations transform their business models and use new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to implement technical or commercial changes in global business applications. SNP CrystalBridge(R) and SNP Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP Landscape Transformation constitute a world-leading software suite for data transformation, enabling SNP to analyze, apply and track changes in IT systems using automated processes. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective. The SNP Group employs over 1,350 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 122 million in the 2017 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE). More information is available at www.snpgroup.com *Contact* SNP Corporate Headquarters Leonie Steegmüller Tel.: +49 6221 6425-659 E-mail: leonie.steegmueller@snpgroup.com End of Media Release Issuer: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Key word(s): Social 2018-07-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Phone: +49 6221 6425 637 Fax: +49 6221 6425 470 E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com Internet: www.snpgroup.com ISIN: DE0007203705 WKN: 720370 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 707337 2018-07-24 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5445e03bc2bd7fc4ff6fb4aa14ebaea0&application_id=707337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 24, 2018 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)