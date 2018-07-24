Consumer Endpoint Security Market Report 2018 Focuses on Industry Overview, Market Status and Outlook, Competitive Status and Trend, and Recent Developments: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Consumer Endpoint Security Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Endpoint security products defend devices and endpoints used by organizations from malwares, viruses, trojans as well as progressive threats like innovative determined threats. Email and Web security also constitute endpoint security solutions. The factors that drive the development of the Consumer Endpoint Security Market include increasing demand for integrated endpoint security suites, growing adoption of saas-based security solutions, upsurge in the use of smart devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the development of the market include expensive security solutions.

Consumer Endpoint Security Market is categorized based on solution type, deployment type, organization site, end users, and geography. Consumer Endpoint Security Market is segregated by solution type as anti-spyware/anti-malware, anti-virus, firewall, intrusion prevention, endpoint application control, endpoint device control, and others. Consumer Endpoint Security Market is categorized based on deployment type as on-premises, and cloud. Consumer Endpoint Security Market is divided by organization site as MSME large enterprises, and (Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises). Consumer Endpoint Security Market is categorized based on end user industry as financial services and insurance (BFSI), banking, government & defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, education, transportation, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. The "BFSI" segment led the Consumer Endpoint Security Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to increasing bank operations and online financial transaction.

Consumer Endpoint Security Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the Consumer Endpoint Security Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes to increasing industrialization and connectivity. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is developing at the highest rate. The key players contributing in the robust growth of the Consumer Endpoint Security Market comprise AVG Technologies, Avast Software, eEye Digital Security, Cipher Cloud, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Digital Guardian, Clearswift, Blue Coat Systems, Fortinet, ESET, F-Secure, HP, Gemalto, IBM, Kaspersky Lab, Microsoft, Panda Security, SafeNet, WatchGuard Technologies, Proofpoint, Sophos, and Trustwave. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

This report studies the global Consumer Endpoint Security market, analyzes and researches the Consumer Endpoint Security development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Forcepoint

McAfee

RSA Security

Symantec

Trend Micro

Avast Software

AVG Technologies

Blue Coat Systems

Check Point Software

CipherCloud

Cisco Systems

Clearswift

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Consumer Endpoint Security can be split into

Security software

Client software

Market segment by Application, Consumer Endpoint Security can be split into

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

Others

