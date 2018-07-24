Run Consultants Merges with The Crevalle Group, Expanding Salesforce Staffing Services to Clients Across the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Run Consultants and The Crevalle Group today announced an agreement to merge their respective Salesforce staffing offerings, enhancing their staffing capabilities for clients seeking Salesforce-skilled professionals.

Under the agreement, Run Consultants Managing Principal Bob Bailey will join The Crevalle Group Board of Directors as an investor and work closely with founders Will and Jen Drescher.

Both firms are Atlanta-based and Registered Salesforce Consulting Partners and both serve private and public sector clients of all sizes across the US.

The Crevalle Group focuses exclusively on Salesforce contract and permanent staffing. Run Consultants specializes in Salesforce SOW-based project work and other cloud technologies. 'The merger,' said Drescher, 'expands our ability to deliver a higher volume of quality consultants to our clients.'

'Our combined sales and recruiting assets and our collective relationships and expertise will mean greater resources to meet the demands of the fast-growing Salesforce market,' added Bailey.

Bailey and Drescher were previously partnered in the locum tenens physician staffing firm, Locum Leaders, which was acquired in 2013 and is now owned by AMN Healthcare. Bailey is also the founder and managing principal of Healthcare IT Leaders, one of the fastest growing IT consulting and staffing firms in the U.S. for hospitals and health systems.

Run Consultants and The Crevalle Group will immediately merge internal resources and operate Salesforce staffing under The Crevalle Group brand. Drescher added that the company will hire additional recruiting professionals to support market demand. (Resumes to careers@thecrevallegroup.com).

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About The Crevalle Group

The Crevalle Group was founded by contract staffing and IT professionals to offer Salesforce expertise and support. Our mission is to supply highly-qualified Salesforce consultants to clients across all industries and verticals in a timely manner. Learn more at www.thecrevallegroup.com.

About Run Consultants

Run Consultants offers full-service IT advisory, consulting and staffing services for large and mid-size enterprise customers and the public sector. We specialize in Salesforce and other cloud-based business solutions, including SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow, Infor-Lawson and Nuvolo. Learn more at www.runconsultants.com.

Contact:

Alex Gramling

Chief Marketing Officer

978-417-9738

agramling@thecrevallegroup.com

SOURCE: The Crevalle Group