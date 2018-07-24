Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") has increased its ability to communicate with global investors by opening a dedicated IR manager position. Mr. Eric Bau is familiar with the North American investment community and is excited to reconnect with the community on behalf of FANDOM SPORTS.

Additionally, the work with Investing News will connect FANDOM SPORTS with the global audience of retail and institutional investors who visit the Investing News site looking to connect with investment opportunities.

Both roles aim to educate investors about all aspects of the Company and provide information about the Company's use of Blockchain technology in the Sports Entertainment space.

It is the Company's goal to connect with the global investment community in order to continually update its progress going forward.

As a publicly listed company, FANDOM SPORTS is an opportunity for sophisticated investors interested in our Blockchain Based Platform for Sports Entertainment. The Platform is scheduled to launch during Q4 2018.

The Platform is hosted in IBM Cloud and utilizes IBM Blockchain solution.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app play currency FANCOINS you can earn.

