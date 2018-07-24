

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medidata Solutions (MDSO) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $16.59 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $7.54 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Medidata Solutions reported adjusted earnings of $26.40 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $155.91 million from $136.03 million last year.



Medidata Solutions earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.40 Mln. vs. $18.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $155.91 Mln vs. $136.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $624.0 - $648.0 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX