Global Kiosk Market to be Worth US$ 120,286.9 Million by 2026: Transparency Market Research

According to a new report on the kiosk market published by Transparency Market Research, the global kiosk market is expected to reach a value of US$ 120,286.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is projected to continue to be influenced by a number of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. In terms of type, the self-service kiosk segment is anticipated to expand in the coming years.

Rise in Demand for Automated and Self-service Kiosk Solutions from Industries

The demand for kiosk has increased significantly in recent years. The retail, education, and transportation sectors are prominent end-users of kiosks. The demand for kiosks in the e-commerce and retail sectors is expected to rise during the forecast period. There has been a substantial increase in the deployment of self-service kiosks/interactive kiosks. This is attributed to the simplified operations of these kiosks. In the advertising sector, the demand for information kiosks is anticipated to be significant. In the transportation sector, the demand for interactive kiosks has increased over the past few years, especially within airports. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. These kiosks play a key role in speeding up processes related to enquiry and help avoid delays and long queues at airports. Check-in and baggage handling activities are expected to increase during the forecast period. Kiosks help passengers and airlines to speed up processes and reduce workload.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the kiosk market in 2017. North America constitutes a key market share, and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a steady growth rate as compared to the market in other regions of the world.

Kiosk Market Analysis:

The global kiosk market has been segmented based on type, screen size, screen type, end-use, and geography. Demand for drink and food vending machines is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Japan is estimated to have the highest density of vending machines. Vending machines are currently undergoing a digital transformation. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for connected vending machines has increased significantly. Demand for healthy vended food, advanced technology, and reduced equipment costs are key factors driving demand for vending machines. Asia Pacific and North America are expected to propel demand for vending machines over the forecast period. Demand for ATMs is projected to continue to be significant in the banking and financial services sector. The demand for ATMs is expected to be high in the regions of North America and Asia Pacific in the coming years.

The global kiosk market is primarily driven by the Asia Pacific region, in terms of volume. North America constitutes a prominent market share, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The U.S. contributes significantly to the market in North America. Rapid innovations in kiosk design and connectivity and rise in the number of manufacturers of kiosks are expected to drive the kiosk market in the U.S. in the near future. In the Middle East & Africa, GCC is the leading sub-region of the market, followed by South Africa. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the market with investment opportunities for companies. In South America, Brazil is the leading economy driving the kiosk market.

Global Kiosk Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global kiosk market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the market are Diebold Inc., Fujitsu Group, Glory Ltd., GRBBanking, Kiosk Information Systems, Kontron AG, Meridian Kiosk, NCR Corporation, Olea Kiosk Inc., Phoenix Kiosk, Fabcon, Inc., Zytronic PLC, and ZIVELO. Market leaders are focusing on expanding their business by developing strategic partnerships and offering innovative solutions to end-use industries.

The Global Kiosk Market is segmented as follows:

Global Kiosk Market, by Type

Vending Drink Vending Food Vending Photo Vending DVD Rental

Self-service Kiosk/Interactive Kiosk Information Kiosk Ticketing Kiosk Patient Interactive Kiosk Check-in Kiosk Employment Kiosk Bill-payment Kiosk

ATM

Locker Kiosk

Charging Kiosk

Others (Web Payphone and Gaming)



Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Size

< 10 inches

10 - 30 inches

30 - 60 inches

> 60 inches



Global Kiosk Market, by Screen Type

Conventional Kiosk

Interactive Kiosk



Global Kiosk Market, by End-use

Retailers

Transport (Airport/Railway/Bus) Operators

Banks

Advertisers

Petrol Stations

Commercial Complexes (Education and Hospital

Governments

