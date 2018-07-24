Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded owner's engineering services assignment for a new solar PV power plant project in Malaysia

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 24 July 2018 at 14:00 (EET)

UITM Solar Power Dua Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the largest university in Malaysia, the Universiti Teknologi MARA, have awarded Pöyry with the owner's engineering (OE) services assignment for a 25 MWac large scale solar photovoltaic power plant project. This will be Pöyry's second solar OE assignment in Malaysia, further strengthening the company's commitment to the Malaysian energy market.

UITM Solar Power has a vision to be a leader in renewable energy generation and distribution and is boldly developing large scale solar PV plants to roll out green energy generation projects throughout the ASEAN region. This 25 MW project, which will be the second project of its kind, owned by UITM Solar Power, will be located in Johor, Malaysia.

Pöyry's range of services include assistance with procurement for the EPC Contract, Engineering Review, Project Management and Construction Monitoring which includes Defects Notifications up to a period of 24 months after the solar power plant's target commercial operation date.

"For the client to have awarded Pöyry this assignment reflects confidence in Pöyry's expertise. We are very pleased to have won this assignment through a process of tough competitive bidding and to be able to build our relationship with UITM Solar Power who has aspirations of developing many more such projects in Malaysia" says Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2018.

For further information, contact:

Petteri Härkki

Regional Director, Asia

Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Kishore Dass

Managing Director, Pöyry Energy Sdn Bhd, Malaysia

Tel. +60 3 2713 1601

Did you know?

Pöyry has contributed in more than 200 solar PV power projects with over 10,000 MW of generating capacity globally

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in South East Asia, contributing in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region

Pöyry's power sector team in Malaysia is currently assisting in about 5,000 MW of new power generation capacity under construction in the country

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/)

