

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $95.6 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $147.5 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $1.85 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $147.5 Mln. vs. $117.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 to $6.10



