Caffeine and Octane TV Show Secures Global Distribution

Viewer Demand Drives Multi-Year Deal with NBC Sports

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Caffeine and Octane, the integrated automotive media brand and host of the nation's largest monthly car showcase, has reached a multi-year distribution deal with NBC Sports for its popular television program, "Caffeine and Octane." The three-year agreement gives NBC Sports the rights to sell previous seasons, one and two, of the critically acclaimed television program, as well as future access to the highly-anticipated season three, premiering August 7 at 8 p.m. The network has already secured deals to air the program in 64 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, reaching approximately 104 million households.

Currently filming season three, its second with NBC Sports, the "Caffeine and Octane" program has a loyal following from viewers across the country. The fan base, along with the production of high quality, 4K footage, are the primary drivers behind NBC Sports' interest in acquiring global distribution rights to sell directly to its partners. The agreement brings the hit show to viewers around the world, tapping into the strong demand abroad for American automotive programming.

"The 'Caffeine and Octane' show was a solid anchor for our Overdrive primetime block this past season. Its impeccable production quality and compelling storytelling is exactly the type of content we strive for at NBC Sports," says Jeff Macaluso, senior director of program acquisitions for NBC Sports. "The show's success reiterates the fact that people's passion for cars is as strong as ever. We're honored to have it as a part of our lineup, and believe networks across the globe are going to be eager to bring it to their viewers."

"Caffeine and Octane" is a nationally televised series that boasts everything from classic, custom-built and luxury cars to sought after exotics. The automotive-focused reality show is filmed across multiple destinations, including at the brand's own monthly car showcases in Atlanta, to tell the stories of car enthusiasts and collectors. The unique personalities and expertise of the show's hosts, Skip Smith, Bryan Fuller and Rickey Gadson, capture the audience's attention with their charisma and vast knowledge of the automotive industry.

"The 'Caffeine and Octane' brand appeals to auto enthusiasts around the world, as evidenced by our event attendees, merchandise sales, and social media followers - we look forward to the show's global availability to fuel their passion. In addition to reaching new viewers, the expanded distribution is a bonus to our sponsors, who have always been engaged by the show's unique ability to organically integrate branded content," says Bruce Piefke, CEO of Caffeine and Octane. "Our partnership with NBC Sports has been mutually beneficial, and we firmly believe we'll be able to provide similar success under this new agreement."

Season three of "Caffeine and Octane" will air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports, beginning August 2018.

About Caffeine and Octane

Caffeine and Octane is an integrated media brand and host of the nation's largest monthly car showcase that reaches millions of auto enthusiasts through its events, television show, and digital programming. Its signature event, "Caffeine and Octane" takes place the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, regularly attracting more than 2,000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The brand is also behind the critically acclaimed national TV show, "Caffeine and Octane," which airs on NBC Sports. Additional events include its quarterly Caffeine and Exotics as well as the annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach in Jekyll Island, Ga. For additional information, visit www.caffeineandoctane.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

