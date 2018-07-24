

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $219 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $1.92 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $225 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.70 Full year revenue guidance: $7.70 - $7.77 Bln



