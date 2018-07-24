Absolute Digital Media Shortlisted For Two UK Agency Awards Including Search Agency Of The Year

CHELMSFORD, England, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Chelmsford based digital marketing agency, Absolute Digital Media, have been announced as finalists in two categories in the UK Agency Awards shortlist, including the prestigious Search Agency Of The Year category.

This is the second time in two years that Absolute Digital Media have been shortlisted in this particular category, and this nomination further promotes the brand as an agency at the forefront of the digital industry.

Alongside Search Agency Of The Year, Absolute Digital Media have also been nominated as finalists in the Best Not For Profit Campaign category, for their work with the National Childbirth Trust - the UK's leading charity for new and expecting parents.

The agency has been working closely with NCT on a number of campaigns to help to educate new and expecting parents on a series of subjects including early parenthood, pregnancy and childbirth. The campaign which contributed towards the nomination was the Antenatal and Prenatal Courses campaign, helping to encourage NCT's audience to sign up to the courses which are on offer at the charity.

Ben Austin, CEO of Absolute Digital Media, said: "We are thrilled to announce that Absolute Digital Media have been nominated for not one, but two awards in this year's UK Agency Awards shortlist."

"Our nomination for Search Agency Of The Year highlights what is a truly exciting time for us, helping us to showcase Absolute Digital Media as a leader in the digital industry. We always implement creative and data-driven campaigns, while ensuring that our clients remain at the forefront of what we do, and these nominations are testament to the hard work that we put in to each and every client campaign."

The UK Agency Awards celebrates some of best agencies covering digital, marketing, advertising, creative, design and public relations, and all entries are judged from leading professionals from some of the top brands in these sectors.

The awards ceremony will take place on 13 September 2018, at the Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel in London.

Contact: Ben Austin, b.austin@absolutedigitalmedia.com, +44 01245-287-864