Seed Treatment Market to Witness Enhanced Growth Owing to Growing Necessity of Food Till 2020 | Million Insights

Global Seed Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2020. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Seed treatment is a procedure of applying physical, chemical, and biological agents during plantation to enhance the health of crop. It also supports in the formation of healthy crops. The technique is mainly used to improve germination, controlling soil insects, prevent spread of plant diseases, and provides protection from storage insects. It helps to exercise control over seed and soil-borne diseases and infection.

The seed treatment has come across as a profitable crop safety solution as compared to conventional spraying as it requires less labor and is more efficient. Growing necessity of food because of rapidly growing worldwide populace has driven the market development in the years to come. On the other hand, factors that hamper the seed treatment industry include strict government regulations, existing ban on neonicotinoids, and lower margins of key industrial crops. There are various other factors hindering the growth of market such as lower margins of key industrial crops, government regulations, and existing ban on neonicotinoids. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.6% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Seed treatment market may be explored by type, crop, and geography. Seed treatment industry may be explored by type as Insecticides, Nonchemical, Fungicides, and the other chemical treatment. Insecticides dominated the market; accounting for 52.6% of the total revenue in 2013. Seed treatment market may be explored by crop type as Soybean, Corn/Maize, Wheat, Cotton, Canola, and Other. "Corn/Maize" segment is anticipated to dominate the seed treatment industry in 2014, due to growing demand for corn production for biofuels. "Corn/Maize" segment is followed by Soybean due to rising demand for biofuels on the heels of energy conservation.

North America accounted for the major share of the Seed Treatment Market Size Analysis in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as increasing demand from the agriculture industry, growing demand for organic food products will upsurge the North American region and is followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific region due to increasing awareness among people.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the seed treatment industry include BASF; Bayer; Monsanto; Germains Seed Technology; Syngenta; CropScience; DuPont; Chemtura; Nufarm; Plant Health Care; Becker Underwood; Wolf Trax Incorporation; Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited; Valent U.S.A. Corporation; Morflora; Novozymes A/S; Incotec Group BV; Ceres Inc.; Advanced Biological Marketing; Cibus Global; ASTEC Global; BrettYoung Limited; and Precision Laboratories Incorporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

