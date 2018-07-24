

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $258.87 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.53 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $242.34 Mln. vs. $258.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



