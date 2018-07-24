

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced, for 2018, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS to be between $24.90 and $25.50, an increase from the prior guidance range of $24.20 to $25.20. Revenue is expected to be approximately $13.0 billion to $13.2 billion, an increase from the prior guidance of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS attributable to Biogen was $1.2 billion and $5.80, respectively, compared to $1.1 billion and $5.04 in the second quarter of 2017, respectively. Total revenues were $3.4 billion, a 9% increase versus the prior year.



Michel Vounatsos, Biogen's CEO, said: 'Overall, revenues grew nine percent to a record $3.4 billion in the second quarter. The number of patients treated with our MS therapies globally remained relatively stable compared to last year. We saw an increase of over 20 percent in the number of adult SPINRAZA patients in the U.S. versus last quarter, as we work to increase access and adoption in older patients. Outside the U.S., the pace of reimbursement for SPINRAZA across multiple geographies supported meaningful revenue growth, and we look forward to introducing the therapy to new markets worldwide.'



