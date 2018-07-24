

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.05 billion, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Technologies Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $1.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $16.71 billion from $15.28 billion last year.



United Technologies Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.71 Bln vs. $15.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 to $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $64.5 - $63.0 Bln



