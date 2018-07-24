

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French car manufacturer Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) Tuesday said it continues to be in talks with possible partners for the Opel development center in Russelsheim.



CFO Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said, 'Nothing has been decided so far.' He said he cannot reveal the names of potential partners.



The daily Le Monde had named four industry service providers: The French companies Altran, Akka and Segula and the German company Bertrandt.



The development center will be responsible for the Opel models, as will as tasks for the entire PSA group, said De Chatillon. The considerations, an essential part of the center may have to resubmit to a service provider, it was said.



