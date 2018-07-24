

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $155.68 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $131.82 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.97 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $596.22 million from $558.25 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $152.97 Mln. vs. $142.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q2): $596.22 Mln vs. $558.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.95 Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 - $8.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX