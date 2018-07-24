

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) reported that its total worldwide retail motorcycle sales in the second quarter were down 3.6 percent to 78,428 units from last year. Motorcycle shipments also declined 11.3 percent to 72,593 units from last year.



Harley-Davidson U.S. retail motorcycle sales were down 6.4 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. However, Harley-Davidson's total international retail motorcycle sales edged up 0.7 percent from last year.



Harley-Davidson continues to expect to ship 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2018. In the third quarter, the company expects to ship about 45,500 to 50,500 motorcycles.



Second-quarter earnings per share decreased to $1.45 from $1.48 in the prior year. Excluding manufacturing optimization costs, adjusted earnings were $1.52 per share. Revenue edged down to $1.71 billion from last year's $1.77 billion.



