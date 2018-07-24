

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - United Technologies Corp. (UTX) announced, for 2018, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $7.10 to $7.25, excluding Rockwell Collins, up from prior guidance range of $6.95 to $7.15; and sales of $63.5 to $64.5 billion, up from previous guidance range of $63.0 to $64.5 billion. Organic sales growth is estimated to be 5 to 6 percent, up from 4 to 6 percent. There is no change in the 2018 expectations for free cash flow of $4.5 to $5.0 billion.



Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.97, up 6% from prior year. Sales were $16.7 billion, up 9% over the prior year, including 6 points of organic sales growth and 2 points of foreign exchange benefit.



