

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that it expects capacity to increase between 7.5% and 9.5% year over year in the third quarter 2018. For the full year 2018, JetBlue expects capacity to increase between 6.5% and 7.5%, including a 2 point reduction to capacity in the fourth quarter of 2018.



RASM growth is expected to range between flat and 3.0% for the third quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.



CASM Ex-Fuel is expected to grow between 1.0% and 3.0% for the third quarter of 2018.



For the full year 2018, JetBlue expects year over year CASM Ex-Fuel to be between (1.0)% and 1.0%. CASM Ex-Fuel guidance includes accelerated depreciation of approximately $0.4 million per quarter for the balance of 2018, related to the E190 asset impairment.



'We continue to target a mid-to-high single digit capacity growth, and are taking a number of actions to adjust to higher oil prices. We are updating our 2018 capacity guidance, including a 2-point reduction to our fourth quarter growth that will run through our schedules over the next few days,' said Marty St. George, JetBlue's EVP Commercial and Planning.



