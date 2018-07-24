

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $403.60 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $319.11 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $4.77 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $4.77 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.05 to $19.35



