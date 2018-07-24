Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group announces operating results for Q2 and 1H 2018 24-Jul-2018 / 13:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 24 Jul 2018 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 and 1H 2018 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces its unaudited operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2018. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. 1H 2018 operating highlights - Organic Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, fell by 1.6% YoY. Group net retail revenue decreased by 8.7% YoY from RUB 84,590 mln to RUB 77,213 mln; - Organic net retail revenue generated by O'KEY, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, decreased by 3.9% YoY. Net retail revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 11.3% YoY to RUB 70,946 mln; - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 35.4% YoY to RUB 6,267 mln; - Like-for-like (LFL) Group net retail revenue decreased by 2.3% YoY, due to a 1.5% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 0.8% YoY decrease in average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 3.4% YoY on the back of a 3.6% YoY decrease in LFL traffic and a 0.2% YoY increase in LFL average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 15.8% YoY, driven by a 14.3% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 1.3% YoY increase in LFL average ticket; - One hypermarket was reopened after a temporary closure and 5 new discounters were opened during H1 2018 while 3 discounters were closed. Q2 2018 operating highlights - Organic Group net retail revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, decreased by 2.5% YoY. Group net retail revenue decreased by 10.6% YoY to RUB 37,373 mln, down from RUB 41,793 mln in 2017. The revenue decline was primarily influenced by the sale of supermarket business in December 2017; - Organic net retail revenue generated by O'KEY, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, decreased by 5.1% YoY. Net retail revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 13.4% YoY to RUB 34,037 mln primarily on the back of the supermarket business sale as well as negative shelf inflation trends which came significantly below our expectations, persistently strong competition growth in the key regions, the FIFA World Cup, the closure of hypermarket in Sterlitamak in Q2 2017 and the temporary closure of a hypermarket RIO in Moscow from July 2017 to May 2018; - Net retail revenue generated by DA! grew by 34.9% YoY to RUB 3,336 mln, supported by steady growth in traffic (up 33.2% YoY) and average ticket (up 1.6% YoY); - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue of the Group decreased by 4.0% YoY, mainly due to the reasons outlined above; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by O'KEY declined by 5.4% YoY, on the back of a 4.8% YoY decline in LFL traffic and a 0.6% YoY decrease in LFL average ticket; - Like-for-like (LFL) net retail revenue generated by DA! increased by 15.7% YoY, driven by a 15.8% YoY increase in LFL traffic and a 0.8% YoY increase in LFL items per client, while LFL average price per item marginally decreased in line with the decline in shelf inflation. Stores development of the Group Indicator Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 147 164 (17) (10.4%) Number of net store 2 (1) 3 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 577,248 611,679 (34,431) (5.6%) m.) Total selling space added 1,314 (11,932) 13,246 n/a (sq. m.) Group key operating indicators for the first half of 2018 Segment 1H 2018 1H 2017 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL group (2.3%) (1.5%) (0.8%) (2.5%) (3.6%) 1.1% Group key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL group (4.0%) (2.2%) (1.8%) (0.1%) (1.6%) 1.6% Group key operating indicators for the three months of Q2 2018 Indicator April May June LFL net retail revenue (2.7%) (4.6%) (4.9%) LFL customer traffic (2.1%) (1.3%) (3.4%) LFL average ticket (0.6%) (3.3%) (1.6%) O'KEY: Operating Review Stores development Indicator Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 78 109 (31) (28.4%) Number of net store 0 (1) 1 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 529,555 574,069 (44,514) (7.8%) m.)[1] Total selling space 0 (11,932) 11,932 n/a added (sq. m.) In Q2 2018, one O'KEY hypermarket was reopened in Moscow after a temporary closure. Under the framework agreement on the sale of the supermarket business, all 32 supermarkets were closed by the end of the second quarter of 2018. As of 30 June 2018 total space leased out under the strategic partnership with Familia, initiated in July 2017, amounted to 5,675 sq. m. As of 30 June 2018, the total number of stores stood at 78, while total selling space came to 529,555 sq. m.[2] Key operating indicators for the first half of 2018 Segment 1H 2018 1H 2017 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL (3.4%) (3.6%) 0.2% (4.3%) (5.3%) 1.0% hypermar kets and supermar kets Key operating indicators for the quarter Segment Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue LFL (5.4%) (4.8%) (0.6%) (2.1%) (4.6%) 2.5% hypermar kets and supermar kets Key operating indicators for the three months of Q2 2018 Indicator April May June LFL net retail revenue (4.0%) (6.0%) (6.2%) LFL customer traffic (4.4%) (4.0%) (6.0%) LFL average ticket 0.4% (2.0%) (0.2%) The Company's revenue trend in Q2 2018 was heavily influenced by the sale of the supermarkets business initiated in December 2017. The remaining supermarkets, out of 32 stores included into the deal perimeter, were closed in April. The decrease in organic net retail revenue, excluding the effect from supermarket business sale, of 5.1% YoY was predominantly caused by weakening inflation, intensifying competition, the FIFA World Cup and less favorable than a year ago weather conditions. Monthly average temperatures in the Company's key operating regions in Q2 2018 were consistently higher than the historical median and combined with World Cup put pressure on LFL traffic. We believe this dynamics to be a one-off event largely attributable to unexpected exogenous factors. The closure of hypermarket in Sterlitamak in Q2 2017, along with the temporary closure of a RIO hypermarket in Moscow from July 2017 to May 2018 also impacted the Company's results during the reported quarter. LFL basket growth was largely capped by near-zero food inflation and the rising share of cherry pickers in hypermarkets, reflecting cautious consumer sentiment despite a gradual recovery in real disposable incomes. At the same time continuous work on hypermarkets' price perception improvement through the reinforcement on assortment and marketing fronts resulted in the reversal of the trend in items purchased per client growth for the four consecutive quarters. The Company continues to work on the enhancement of its customer value proposition by revising the assortment matrix and focusing on imported goods, as well as launching diverse marketing campaigns while keeping the share of promotions at healthy levels with greater emphasis placed on promotions communicated directly to customers (27% in Q2 2018 vs. 19% in Q2 2017). During the quarter the Company reached another milestone in its drive to improve the efficiency of overall business processes as stage one of new Enterprise Resource Planning system (Microsoft Dynamics AXAPTA) installation (integration within the perimeter of all stores) was completed. DA!: Operating Review Store development Indicator Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Net change Change (%) Number of stores 69 55 14 25.5% Number of net store 2 0 2 n/a openings Total selling space (sq. 47,693 37,610 10,083 26.8% m.) Total selling space added 1,314 0 1,314 n/a (sq. m.) In Q2 2018, the Company opened two new discounters in the Moscow region. Total selling space amounted to 47,693 sq. m as of 30 June 2018. The opening of new discounters is expected to accelerate in 2H 2018 in line with guidance. Key operating indicators for the first half of 2018

