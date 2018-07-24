Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia ranked third best institutional asset manager again

Aktia Bank PlcPress release24 July 2018 at 2.30 pm

Aktia Asset Management has once again been ranked as one of the best asset managers in Finland in the KANTAR SIFO Prospera "External Asset Management Finland 2018" survey. As last year, Aktia Asset Management was placed third in the survey conducted among institutional investors. The recognition is based on the overall score and Aktia's overall performance score was 3.89 on a scale of one to five. Aktia Asset Management was ranked in the top among others for investment returns, customer meetings and the approachability of the portfolio management.





Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director of Aktia Asset Management Ltd comments on the survey result.

- This is an important recognition for us and a valuable token that our customers appreciate our long-term work as portfolio manager. During several years, Aktia Asset Management has been voted among the three best and we are very happy that our work has been noticed. The result encourages us to perform even better in the future.

In the "External Asset Management Finland 2018" survey conducted by KANTAR SIFO Prospera, Finnish institutional investors assessed the quality of 14 asset managers based on 12 quality criteria. Survey respondents included insurance companies, pension institutions, foundations and endowment funds, municipalities and parish unions.





AKTIA BANK PLC

Further information:



Anssi Rantala, Executive Vice President, Aktia Bank Plc, tel. 010 247 6381

Jetro Siekkinen, Deputy Managing Director, Aktia Asset Management Ltd, tel. 010 247 6564

Aktia provides a broad range of solutions within banking, asset management, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has about 380,000 customers who are served at branch offices and via web, mobile interfaces as well as telephone services. Aktia's share is listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com.