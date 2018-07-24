

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $72.8 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $10.1 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $43.3 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.01 billion from $0.88 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.88 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX