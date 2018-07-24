

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.25 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $4.48 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $32.20 billion from $30.55 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $32.20 Bln vs. $30.55 Bln last year.



