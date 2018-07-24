Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a vertically integrated drone technology company, announces the resignation of Anthony Jackson as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective July 23, 2018 concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Richards as interim CFO. Additionally, Mr. Andrew Male has accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, both appointments became effective July 23, 2018.

Mr. Richards is joining as the interim CFO at Global UAV's headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. Mr. Richards brings over a decade of resource-focused accounting, auditing and operational experience to his role as CFO. He has accumulated extensive experience working as an Officer and Director with TSX and Venture-listed companies, as well as numerous private companies across the globe. Mr. Richards holds a bachelor's degree in management studies with first-class honours from the University of Waikato, New Zealand and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Mr. Andrew Male is based in London and reports as the COO to the Global UAV headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. Mr. Male is an experienced Director and Chief Executive Officer of international public and private investment, mining and oil & gas companies. Mr. Male is a former Founder and CEO of a TSX Venture Exchange Top 50 Company, ranked 9th. During his tenure he guided the company through initial financing phases, project acquisitions, deployment of exploration programs, development financing, transitioning mining assets from greenfield to brownfield and the acquisition of adjacent producers. Mr. Male also negotiated the financing and joint venture with a private equity firm resulting in the eventual takeover and consolidation into their business operations. Presently, Mr. Male works with several Family Offices and specific investors that seek access to an array of transformational opportunities. He is an Associate of Columbus Energy Partners, an incubator and accelerator of companies in the energy sector. Mr. Male is also Managing Director of a privately held Corporate Finance & Investment entity.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Richards as CFO and Mr. Male to his expanded role with the Company. Both individuals bring extensive executive-level experience to the Company. As we continue to rapidly expand our operations and technology development in the drone sector and its affiliated areas of opportunity, the ability to attract management with this pedigree is key to our future growth and success," stated Michael Burns, Global UAV Technologies' CEO and Director.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Jackson for his service as CFO. He played an important role in the recent acquisitions and the Company's growth during the formative time of Global UAV. His efforts are greatly appreciated and acknowledged.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

