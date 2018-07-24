

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.86 billion, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $2.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $8.39 billion from $7.81 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.86 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.07 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q2): $8.39 Bln vs. $7.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 to $10.45



