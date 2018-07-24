

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.16 billion, or $4.05 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $3.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $13.40 billion from $12.56 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.16 Bln. vs. $0.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.05 vs. $3.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.40 Bln vs. $12.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.75 - $17.05 Full year revenue guidance: $51.60 - $53.10 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX