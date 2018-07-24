

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2018, citing strong quarterly results.



The company raised its fiscal year 2018 earnings per share outlook to a range of $16.75 to $17.05 from the prior range of $15.80 to $16.10 per share.



Lockheed Martin also increased its full-year net sales outlook to a range of $51.60 billion to $53.10 billion from the prior range of $50.35 billion to $51.85 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $16.17 per share for the year on revenues of $51.32 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX