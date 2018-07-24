Experience the latest tech innovation and learn about tech trends for CES 2019

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today that registration is now open for the second annual CES Unveiled Amsterdam and the sixth annual CES Unveiled Paris. CES Unveiled events bring together industry leaders, tech companies and top media from across Europe to network, learn and interact with some of the most exciting tech innovations from the region leading up to CES 2019. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Tuesday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas.

CES Unveiled Amsterdamwill be held on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at the Beurs van Berlage. It will return for its second year showcasing the latest technology in the Netherlands and surrounding countries. The inaugural CES Unveiled Amsterdam was the biggest CES Unveiled abroad debut ever. This year, more than 80 innovative startups and established companies will exhibit emerging technologies shaping the future. The Netherlands, widely considered a hotbed for smart city, solar and environment technologies, is well positioned to demonstrate how resiliency technology can keep its critical infrastructure running in times of crisis.

CES Unveiled Amsterdam will introduce the Executive Forum on Innovation that focuses on resiliency, which will explore how communities across the globe are becoming resilient through tech advancements in clean energy, city sustainability and disaster relief. This robust conference programming will address the hottest technologies that are influencing the market as part of the smart cities story that will be prominently featured at CES. For more information please visit here.

CES Unveiled Paris will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at the Paris Convention Center, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. It returns bigger than ever before for a sixth edition with more than 80 companies displaying emerging tech in the months leading up to CES in Las Vegas. New for 2018, CES Unveiled Paris will co-locate with the Mondial Paris Motor Show with a full day of programing, starting with an Executive Forum on Innovation. The Executive Forum, aimed at business leaders and government officials, will focus on emerging technology and trends. Industry experts and thought leaders will share insights around fostering innovation, mobility, energy environment and artificial intelligence. For more information please visit here.

CES Unveiled events bring together the entire tech ecosystem, showcasing breakthroughs in 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and vehicle tech that are changing the world and improving the way we live. Register today and come experience the latest in tech innovation at CES Unveiled Amsterdam and CES Unveiled Paris.

For more information please visit CES.tech\Unveiled.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled Amsterdam

September 27, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tech Standards Fall Forum

October 1-5, Hollywood, CA

CES Unveiled Paris

October 3, Paris, France

Innovate Celebrate

October 15-17, Boston, MA

CES Unveiled New York

November 8, New York, NY

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

January 6. 2019, Las Vegas, NV

CES 2019

January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV

