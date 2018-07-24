Public Event is Open to Novice and Experienced PC Builders Alike

Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today announced details of its upcoming PC Build Workshop to be hosted at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London. The event which takes place 5 10 p.m. BST on July 28 at the newly opened facility in Shoreditch and streamed online will offer registered attendees the opportunity to learn from the experts as we complete two build configurations under the expert guidance of popular PC builder, Marcus Cole from PC Centric.

The event will feature Cole putting together a high-end gaming rig with Intel, ASUS, Fractal Design, Plextor and Corsair components. Later in the evening, he will configure the latest Intel Hades Canyon NUC, which are now Oculus approved, for VR. In addition to participating in the PC build workshops, attendees can vie for a number of prizes and other giveaway opportunities throughout the night.

Watch the stream by visiting https://www.newegg.com/redbull. Also on this page, viewers can find deals for the products being used during the show. London visitors and residents need to pre-register to attend. Visit the workshop's Eventbrite page for more information and to register. Attendees must be 16+ and bring valid ID to enter.

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere is an innovative new gaming space in Shoreditch, London (2 Chance Street, London, E1 6JT), which hosts weekly and monthly events, including tournaments, PC-building workshops, meet-and-greets with influencers and other gaming-related activities. The space is designed as a multi-purpose facility, with a modular setup for bespoke configuration to suit any gaming occasion. The public-access studio the largest in the UK serves as a hub for the UK's gaming and esports communities, offering a stunning venue outfitted with state-of-the-art gaming technology and a packed schedule of events.

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere is quickly becoming London's home of gaming and esports and represents Red Bull's and Newegg's collective commitment to growing and supporting the gaming and esports communities.

For more information on the Red Bull Gaming Sphere go to www.redbull.co.uk/gamingsphere.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005249/en/

Contacts:

Newegg Inc.

James Merk, 626-271-1420

james.j.merk@newegg.com