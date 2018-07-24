Artificial Intelligence Growing Influence Across Number of Industries now Disrupting CyberSecurity

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to McKinsey's Global Institute Report of 2018, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to create an annual value in the billions reaching across different industry sectors. Recently, computer security has become an AI hot spot as giant tech companies like Google are adding AI defenses to protect their cloud computing data centers. Cybersecurity threats are changing drastically with the latest artificial intelligence advancements. And with bad actors using AI and machine learning in addition to cybersecurity software firms, it's a never-ending race in a continually changing game. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can offer security professionals a way to enforce good cybersecurity practices and shrink the attack surface instead of constantly chasing after malicious activity. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is developing its network and cyber security system or gEYE. Gopher's gEYE system development has started as part of Avant! AI engine.



As Avant! is constantly searching the Internet for information and has access to other Gopher's devices through gNET communication protocol, a strong network and cyber security system is needed. The gEYE system aim will be to secure Gopher's gNET communication protocol as its other technology advancements.



The gEYE includes multiple layers of security methods, including advanced encryption, which involves hacker's deception. With traditional encryption, an attacker making an incorrect guess gets gibberish in return to their data breach attempt. With gEYE encryption method, the intruder gets something that looks like real data but actually is false information that appears real. An attacker would have no way of knowing which creditable-looking data is the correct one. This is only one method that Gopher uses in order to secure our system. In addition, gEYE will include constant system's monitoring, network boundaries and firewall segmentations, vulnerabilities prediction system, threats detection and real-time, immediate incident response. Gopher's gEYE system will be at the forefront of any Gopher's system, ensuring secured, safe and smooth operation.



Dr. Rittman, the Company CTO stated: "gEYE is our security guard to ensure privacy and hacking free environment for safe and smooth operation. We are investing vast efforts in our gEYE security system since it is targeted to be used in a wide variety of our future applications." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has formed a strategic alliance with Ripjar, a data intelligence company based in the United Kingdom, and has made a minority investment in Ripjar through Accenture Ventures. The move will expand Accenture Security's capability in data fusion, automated analytics, and machine learning to help organizations improve the way they tackle global security challenges. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the alliance, Accenture Security will leverage Ripjar's next-generation strategic intelligence platform, Labyrinth, which gives Accenture the ability to fuse, analyse and orchestrate data to help its clients work on important strategic issues including public safety, financial crime, and the prevention and detection of cyberattacks.



SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO), the Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences company, launched this month the SITO Channel Alliance, a full-service extension of SITO's location intelligence platform and managed media service offering through its certified re-seller partner program. The SITO Channel Alliance (SCA) is a custom program purpose-built for creating strategic resellers of SITO's real-time location data, consumer insights, and omnichannel media activation services. SITO's expertise in location data, combined with data verification, enrichment, modeling, and real-time measurement, provides SCA partners with an enhanced solution that goes beyond location data alone. This comprehensive industry solution removes unnecessary intermediaries from the modern-day media workflow and streamlines our partners' ability to deliver data-informed personalized solutions to their clients.



Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Campbell Soup Co. this month announced a partnership to modernize Campbell's information technology (IT) platform through the Azure cloud by streamlining workflows and driving efficiencies. The migration to Azure is designed to improve the responsiveness of Campbell's IT infrastructure, enabling it to be faster and more agile. Azure will provide Campbell with a global, hybrid cloud solution that will deliver new capabilities and provide near-real-time access to information and insights that will inform business decisions. The platform will streamline operations across the enterprise and provide additional flexibility for Campbell employees through customized reporting and analytics. "Campbell's migration to Azure will increase our flexibility, agility and resiliency," said Francisco Fraga, CIO, Campbell Soup. "Azure will give us the ability to respond quickly to evolving business needs, introduce new solutions, and support our 24/7, always-on architecture.



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM), the rapidly growing Global Cloud Software company, delivering award winning mobile enablement solutions, announced last week that a rural U.S. provider of wireless internet services (WISP) has awarded Pareteum a 3-year $2 million agreement for its mobility enablement software services provided through TEUM's Global Cloud Services Platform (GCSP). The agreement provides this customer with new software capabilities for mobility services to offer their enterprise customers, expanding beyond Wireless ISP (WISP) services into smartphone and mobile services. These new capabilities, provided to our customer from Pareteum's software based cloud, open new markets throughout U.S. and internationally. With a broader range of mobile service solutions, including global wireless broadband, SMS, and voice calling, our customer has a new business and profit model as compared to its historic role as a turnkey wireless solutions reseller. End-retail customers will benefit from the variety of packages that can now be tailored to suit their needs and usage, at rates that are substantially lowered.



