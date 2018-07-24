

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported results of a retrospective nationwide analysis of the impact of Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, use across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The company said the data demonstrated that use of once-daily oral Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis has had an independent and significant impact on the number of new HIV infections diagnosed in the U.S. from 2012 to 2016.



In the analysis, states with the highest utilization of Truvada for PrEP during the five year period (2012 to 2016) had significant declines in the average number of HIV diagnoses, while there was an average increase for the states with the lowest use.



Truvada for PrEP - in combination with safer sex practices - was approved in 2012 by the U.S. FDA for HIV prevention in at-risk adults, and was approved in 2018 for use in at-risk adolescents weighing at least 35 kg.



