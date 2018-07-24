

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported a profit for the second-quarter 2018 that declined 5.5 percent from last year. The latest-quarter earnings per share included about 21 cents due to the net effects of tax reform and accounting changes for revenue recognition. Total consolidated revenue growth of 5.4 percent year over year, or 2.6 percent on an adjusted basis. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations.



In the Tuesday pre-market trade, VZ is trading at $52.17, up $1.42 or 2.80 percent.



Looking ahead, Verizon expects full-year consolidated revenue growth at low-to-mid single-digit percentage rates on a GAAP reported basis. The company said in April that it expected consolidated revenues to grow at low-single-digit percentage rates on a reported basis. The update to full-year guidance was due to better-than-expected equipment revenue trends.



The company said today that it expects the impact of revenue recognition on earnings' per share for full-year 2018 to be between 27 and 31 cents. The accretive benefit to full-year 2018 consolidated operating income is expected to moderate in 2019 and become insignificant in 2020, as the timing impacts to revenues and commission costs converge.



It projects low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings' per share in 2018, before the net impact of tax reform and the revenue recognition standard.



Capital spending for 2018 to be closer to the lower end of the range of $17.0 billion to $17.8 billion, including the commercial launch of 5G.



The company reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter 2018 decreased 5.5 percent to $4.12 billion from the prior year's $4.36 billion, with earnings per share declining to $1.00 from $1.07 in the previous year. The latest-quarter earnings per share included about 21 cents due to the net effects of tax reform and accounting changes for revenue recognition.



Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, were $1.20, compared to $0.96 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted second-quarter 2018 earnings included a pre-tax charge for product realignment of $658 million, mainly related to the discontinuation of Verizon's go90 platform and associated content, severance charges of $339 million, and acquisition and integration-related charges of $120 million, primarily pertaining to Oath. The net impact of these items, after tax, was about $0.9 billion, or 20 cents per share.



Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2018 were $32.20 billion, up 5.4 percent from second-quarter 2017. Wall Street expected revenues of $31.78 billion for the second-quarter. On a comparable basis excluding the impacts of Oath, divested businesses and the revenue recognition standard, consolidated revenues were $30.2 billion up approximately 2.6 percent.



In the Wireless segment, total revenues were $22.4 billion, an increase of 5.5 percent year over year. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, total revenues were $22.3 billion in second-quarter 2018, an increase of 4.7 percent compared with second-quarter 2017.



In second-quarter 2018, approximately 82 percent of Verizon's postpaid phone base were on un-subsidized plans, compared with 81 percent in first-quarter 2018 and 75 percent in the same period last year.



Verizon reported a net increase of 531,000 retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2018, consisting of net phone additions of 199,000, tablet losses of 37,000 and 369,000 other connected devices additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions for the quarter were 398,000.



Total retail postpaid churn was 0.97 percent in second-quarter 2018, slightly up year-over-year. Retail postpaid phone churn of 0.75 percent in second-quarter 2018 was the fifth consecutive quarter of retail postpaid phone churn of 0.80 percent or better.



In the Wireline segment, Total revenues for the second-quarter were $7.5 billion. Excluding the impact of the revenue recognition standard, total wirelines revenues decreased 3.4 percent year over year in second-quarter 2018.



In second-quarter 2018, Verizon added a net of 43,000 Fios Internet connections, indicative of strong demand as customers value broadband connections more than ever. Verizon lost 37,000 Fios Video connections in second-quarter 2018 amid pressures from cord-cutting of video bundles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX