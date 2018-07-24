Issuer Information Issuer: Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 540502-2930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) KVB 18 02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029882 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/6,5 BD C 20280508 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1000000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 600000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 10000000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date May 7, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date May 8, 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date May 8, 2028 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 7,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date May 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date May 8, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer price index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 4520467 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date May 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 23, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading July 24, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading July 25, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 158119 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------