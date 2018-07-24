Hitachi Vantara To Acquire REAN Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara (http://www.hitachivantara.com/), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), today announced its intent to acquire REAN Cloud LLC, a global cloud systems integrator, managed services provider and solutions developer of cloud-native applications across big data, machine learning and emerging internet of things (IoT) spaces.

Founded in 2013, REAN Cloud has quickly been recognized as a leading cloud systems integrator, earning the status of AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. REAN Cloud's deep hyperscale expertise and industry-leading infrastructure-as-code REAN Cloud Accelerator Platform enable highly automated, intelligent, scalable and secure cloud adoption and managed services. These services focus on delivering client business outcomes with significantly faster realization of business value. With 47Lining's capabilities (acquired by REAN Cloud last year), REAN Cloud also delivers customized solutions for IoT analytics, predictive analytics and machine learning, allowing customers to more quickly unlock new business opportunities.

This acquisition will reinforce Hitachi Vantara's ability to accelerate secure enterprise cloud adoption across multicloud environments and strengthen its ability to manage and operate traditional applications as well as emerging workloads in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Hitachi Vantara shares REAN Cloud's passion for creating leading-edge solutions and will leverage REAN Cloud's expertise to speed delivery of transformative digital solutions for its combined customers and partners.

"Our global customers across the Hitachi, Ltd., ecosystem are driving their own digital transformations to create competitive advantages in the marketplace," said Brian Householder, chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara. "Modernized infrastructure running both on and off premises and intelligent data governance and analytics are the foundational pillars of digital transformations. REAN Cloud powerfully extends Hitachi Ltd.'s existing portfolio for customers and partners in these areas."

"Enterprises today want the ultimate flexibility in selecting the right environment for their varied workloads and development requirements. Moving and managing data and applications across environments requires careful orchestration through a unified cloud platform," said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer of Hitachi Vantara. "Hitachi Vantara already offers trusted and reliable private cloud solutions for customers who want pay-as-you-go experiences without having to move their data off premises. With REAN Cloud, we will be able to extend our unified cloud offerings to public and hybrid clouds, and we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformations by deploying analytics-centric solutions to drive business outcomes."

"When we first founded REAN Cloud, we understood the pivotal role that the cloud would play in transforming the way enterprises do business to reach their goals faster," said Sri Vasireddy, managing partner of REAN Cloud. "As cloud adoption continues its rapid growth worldwide, we are truly excited to join forces with Hitachi Vantara, which shares our focus on shaping the future of digital transformation with innovative solutions. Our team looks forward to evolving REAN Cloud's platform to accelerate customers' outcome-based offerings."

Once the acquisition closes, REAN Cloud's founders will continue to lead and grow the business as an integral part of Hitachi Vantara's Solutions and Services organization, led by Bobby Soni. REAN Cloud customers can expect continued high-quality services through REAN Cloud's existing workforce, enhanced by Hitachi Vantara's global delivery capabilities and leading digital solutions.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Citi acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hitachi Vantara and William Blair and MVP acted as financial advisors to REAN Cloud.

For more information about Hitachi Vantara's intent to acquire REAN Cloud, read the blog post from Bobby Soni: https://www.hitachivantara.com/blog/a-clear-view-of-the-clouds/ (https://www.hitachivantara.com/blog/a-clear-view-of-the-clouds/).



About REAN Cloud

REAN Cloud, a global cloud systems integrator and Managed Service Provider (MSP), is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. REAN Cloud offers managed and professional services and solutions for hyperscale integrated IaaS and PaaS providers and is one the few systems integrators capable of supporting the entire cloud services life cycle. Backed by extensive security DNA and deep compliance IP and expertise, REAN Cloud specializes in helping enterprise customers that operate in highly regulated environments - Financial Services, Healthcare/Life Sciences, Education and the Public Sector - to get the most from their cloud investment while enabling them to accelerate the value gained from the cloud once there. REAN Cloud's team has worked with global organizations, including the American Heart Association, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ditech Mortgage, Ellucian, Globus Genomics, Philips, PierianDx, SAP, Symantec, Teradata and Veritas. REAN Cloud solutions are bundled with advanced security features to help address clients' compliance needs.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. The company combines technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. The company's experts work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com (https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/).

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com (http://www.hitachi.com/).

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

