sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,41 Euro		+0,37
+1,15 %
WKN: A0LGQX ISIN: FR0010411983 Ticker-Symbol: SDRC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCOR SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,56
32,58
15:35
32,56
32,57
15:37
24.07.2018 | 14:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SCOR's Technical newsletter: Implications of Automated Vehicles on the Motor Market

The increasing use of automated vehicles will permanently change the insurance landscape. Taking Germany as an example, this Technical Newsletter analyzes the extent to which different levels of automation have penetrated the country's motor market, and looks at the corresponding changes in premiums.

Click on the image to read the publication

(https://www.scor.com/fr/medias/actualites-communiques-de-presse/implications-automated-vehicles-motor-market-german-model)




SCOR Technical Newsletter (http://hugin.info/143549/R/2206883/857837.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)