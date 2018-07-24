

LONDON, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma, will present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference to be held on August 14-15 in New York, NY.



Verona will present on Tuesday, August 14 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). For more information, please visit the company website at www.veronapharma.com.



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function and clinical symptoms as compared to placebo, and has shown statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



