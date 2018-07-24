Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Opens Operations Center in Long Island; Positions for Regional Growth

LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Total Mortgage, a nationwide lender based in Milford, CT, has opened a sales and operations center in Melville, New York in preparation for an expansion into Long Island.

The operations center and paired expansion are being led by Nicole Gallagher, Total Mortgage's new Executive Vice President. With 18+ years in the mortgage industry, Gallagher has climbed the corporate ladder from sales to operations to executive management, ultimately serving as Chief Operating Officer for United Mortgage prior to joining Total Mortgage in May of this year.

"The Long Island area possesses enormous opportunity for a progressive lender like Total Mortgage to rapidly gain market-share and build a physical footprint," says Gallagher. "There aren't lenders like Total Mortgage out there who bridge personalized marketing support with Silicon Valley technology."

The focus on marketing and technology seems to be paying off. Total Mortgage is coming off two consecutive record-breaking months in May and June, shattering their previous purchase closing records by almost 25%.

A large contributor to the company's recent growth has been their emphasis on supplementing their existing branches' referral business with company-generated purchase leads. Just last month, the company hired Brett Rosenblatt to serve as Chief Marketing Officer. Rosenblatt is an established mortgage marketing veteran who has been charged with scaling the company's purchase lead generation efforts.

"Brett is one of the most talented lead generators in the industry," says Erik Martin, President of Total Mortgage. "His expertise generating purchase leads will be valuable as we scale the initiative to expand our footprint and grow our branches' market share."

The company's emphasis on branch development is nothing new. Total Mortgage has developed a reputation in the Northeast for going above and beyond to support their branches. "This is a service-based industry," says Martin. "We have created a culture here dedicated entirely to the borrower, loan officer, and realtor experience. Our primary focus is creating an ideal experience for everyone involved in the loan process, and the byproduct is a mortgage."

This philosophy has seemed to resonate with loan officers down the entire east coast, as Total Mortgage is expected to open two new offices in the Southeast within the month as well.

Since hiring Gallagher to lead the expansion initiative, Total Mortgage has already grown their Loan Officer base by 13%, a number they expect to double by the end of the quarter.

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut that has gained recent notoriety for their impressive technology and marketing systems. The company has been included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, and has been voted a top workplace in Connecticut for two straight years. They are currently licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia, and have grown their purchase retail channel by 58% since eclipsing $1B in funded loans in 2016. Total Mortgage Services, LLC NMLS #2764.

