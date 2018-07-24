Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Public disclosure of transactions by PDMR and persons closely associated with them 24-Jul-2018 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 July 2018 Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them St. Petersburg, Russia; 24 July 2018 - Lenta Ltd (LSE: LNTA / LNTR, MOEX: LNTA); ("Lenta") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its employee management incentive plan ("MIP") 347,510 global depositary receipts admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 13 July 2018 have been delivered to existing employees of Lenta and its subsidiaries (including two employees who also serve as directors of Lenta) to satisfy outstanding awards under the MIP. Further details on the interests and changes to those interests of Lenta's directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities which are required to be disclosed under the EU Market Abuse Regulation are provided in the table below: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1. Jan Dunning 2. Edward Doeffinger 3. Jago Lemmens 4. Joern Arnhold 5. Herman Tinga 6. Tatiana Yurkevich 7. Sergey Prokofiev 8. Maxim Shchegolev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1. Chief Executive Officer and (corresponding to the Member of the Board of Directors above list) 2. Chief Operational Officer 3. Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors 4. Supply Chain Director 5. Chief Commercial Officer 6. HR Director 7. Legal Director 8. Integration and Format Development Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta Ltd. b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Global depositary receipts relating financial instrument, to ordinary shares in the issuer type of instrument ISIN: US52634T2006 Identification code b) Nature of the Receipt of global depositary transaction receipts vested under the issuer's management incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 1. 96,210 Nil consideration 2. 48,105 Nil consideration 3. 48,105 Nil consideration 4. 40,090 Nil consideration 5. 64,480 Nil consideration 6. 16,840 Nil consideration 7. 16,840 Nil consideration 8. 16,840 d) Aggregated information Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 1. 96,210 Nil consideration 2. 48,105 Nil consideration 3. 48,105 - Aggregated volume Nil consideration 4. 40,090 Nil consideration 5. 64,480 Nil consideration 6. 16,840 Nil consideration 7. 16,840 - Price Nil consideration 8. 16,840 e) Date of the transactions Name Date 1. Jan Dunning 2018-07-20 2. Edward Doeffinger 2018-07-20 3. Jago Lemmens 2018-07-20 4. Joern Arnhold 2018-07-20 5. Herman Tinga 2018-07-20 6. Tatiana Yurkevich 2018-07-19 7. Sergey Prokofiev 2018-07-19 8. Maxim Shchegolev 2018-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue in all cases For further information, please visit www.lentainvestor.com [1], or contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112B, Savushkina Street St. Petersburg Russia, 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 5780 EQS News ID: 707457 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=707457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2018 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)