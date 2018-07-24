

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV), in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), announced the U.S. FDA approved ORILISSA (elagolix), the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist specifically developed for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain. The FDA approved ORILISSA under priority review.



The company noted that ORILISSA represents the first FDA-approved oral treatment for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in over a decade and is expected to be available in U.S. retail pharmacies in early August 2018.



Kevin Gorman, CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences, said: 'Neurocrine discovered ORILISSA nearly twenty years ago and through our partnership with AbbVie, the approval of ORILISSA reflects our joint commitment to develop therapies for difficult to manage conditions in underserved patient populations.'



