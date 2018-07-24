Honeywell International Inc. - Half-year Report

Honeywell Submits Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

July 24, 2018

Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.